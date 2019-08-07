Spectrum Brand beat estimates in Q3
Aug. 07, 2019
- Spectrum Brand (NYSE:SPB) reports organic sales growth of 0.8% in Q3.
- Segment sales: Hardware & Home Improvement: $354.6M (-4.8%); Home & Personal Care: $243.4M (-4.3%); Global Pet Supplies: $221.7M (+13.9%); Home and Garden: $202.5M (-2.6%).
- Gross margin rate +10 bps to 35.3%.
- Operating margin rate slipped 130 bps to 9.1%.
- Adjusted EBITDA margin down 40 bps to 16.9%.
- FY2019 Guidance: Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations: ~$560M to $580M; Capex: $60M to $65M.
