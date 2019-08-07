Office Depot +2% after earnings

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) reports is on watch after edging profit estimates with its Q2 earnings report and setting in-line guidance.

Retail division sales were down 4% during the quarter and CompuCon division sales were off 7%, while BSD division sales rose 2%.

Adjusted operating income increased 13% to $71M.

CEO update: "Our strong operating results were driven by growth in our BSD division and improving performance at our CompuCom division. Our strategic focus on our B2B businesses, which consists of our BSD and CompuCom divisions, generated over 60% of our revenue and over 90% of our division level operating income in the second quarter."

Looking ahead, Office Depot anticipates full-year revenue of $10.8B to $10.9B vs. $10.84B consensus.

Shares of ODP are up 2.29% premarket to $1.79.

