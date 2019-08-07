AstraZeneca and Merck's Lynparza shows treatment benefit in late-stage prostate cancer study

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) and collaboration partner Merck (NYSE:MRK) announce positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, PROfound, evaluating PARP inhibitor Lynparza (olaparib) in men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) with a certain genetic profile called homologous recombination repair gene mutation (HRRm) who have progressed on prior treatment with new hormonal anticancer therapy.

Patients receiving Lynparza experienced a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in radiographic progression-free survival compared to Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Astellas Pharma's (OTCPK:ALPMF) Xtandi (enzalutamide) or Johnson & Johnson's Zytiga (abiraterone) in a subpopulation of HRR mutation-positive mCRPC patients with BRCA1/2 or ATM mutations.

No new safety signals were reported.

The companies say that this is the first successful late-stage trial of a PARP inhibitor in these patients.

Complete results will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference.