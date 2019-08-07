Wendy's +2% after penny profit beat
Aug. 07, 2019
- Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) reports comparable sales in North America rose 1.4% in Q2 vs. +1.2% consensus.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $118M was churned up during the quarter to top the consensus mark of $114M.
- Restaurant margin was 16.5% of sales vs. 17.4% a year ago. The decrease in company-operated restaurant margin was primarily the result of labor rate inflation, customer count declines and higher commodity costs, partially offset by pricing actions.
- Looking ahead, Wendy's anticipates global systemwide sales growth of approximately 3.0 to 4.0% and adjusted EBITDA growth of approximately 2.5 to 4.5%. Free cash flow of approximately $230M to $240M is expected. Wendy's sees 2019 global net new restaurant growth of approximately 1.5%.
- Shares of Wendy's are up 2.21% premarket to $18.50.
