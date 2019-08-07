Starwood Property Trust +1.2% as Q2 revenue beats estimate

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) rises 1.2% in premarket trading after Q2 revenue of $311.2M beats the average analyst estimate of $308.0M and Q2 core EPS of 52 cents matches consensus.

Undepreciated book value of $17.73 per share at quarter-end vs. $17.62 at March 31, 2019.

Deploys $2.1B of capital in the quarter, including $1.1B in commercial lending.

"The performance of our Property Segment continues to strengthen as we realized over 6% rent increases across our affordable multifamily portfolio, well above our underwriting," said Chairman and CEO Barry Sternlicht.

After the end of Q2, STWD executed $2.1B of capital transactions, including $1.1B CRE CLO, $500M infrastructure financing facility, $400M term loan B, and $100M revolver.

The transactions "dramatically" reduce Starwood's reliance on on-balance sheet bank financing, Sternlicht said.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

