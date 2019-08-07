Lumber Liquidators -3% as tariffs impact guidance
Aug. 07, 2019
- Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) reports comparable sales were flat in Q2 vs. +0.1% consensus. Total sales were up 1.8%.
- Growth of installation services was offset by a slight decline in merchandise sales during the quarter.
- Gross margin was up 20 bps 35.2% of sales vs. 35.3% consensus. Operating margin was up 30 bps 1.3% of sales.
- "Despite delivering solid quarterly results and sequential improvement from the first quarter, as the second quarter progressed, customer traffic softened and that softness continued into July," notes CEO Dennis Knowles. "With the increase in tariffs, we continue to manage costs through diligent vendor negotiations, opportunistic alternative country sourcing, and ongoing supply chain optimization," he adds.
- Looking ahead, Lumber Liquidators sees full-year low single-digit revenue growth vs. +3.4% consensus and a prior outlook of mid single digit growth. Comparable store sales are expected to be flat vs. +1.0% consensus. The outlook assumes the continuation of the current 25% tariff applicable to products imported from China for the balance of 2019.
- Shares of LL are down 2.91% premarket to $8.00.
