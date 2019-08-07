Post-earnings rally for Hertz Global

Shares of Hertz (NYSE:HTZ) shoot up 7.10% in premarket trading after the company tops estimates on both line of its Q2 report.

Revenue was up 5.1% to $2.51B as U.S. RAC transaction days increased 6%.

Adjusted EBITDA came in at $207M vs. $181M consensus.

"Our results were achieved through quality top-line growth, productivity improvements and effective fleet management. At the same time, we continued to invest in our business, focusing on new revenue opportunities and a company-wide technology transformation. Through disciplined execution, investments in new revenue opportunities and by aligning ourselves with our customers, we are strategically positioned for future growth."

Previously: Hertz Global Holdings EPS beats by $0.24, beats on revenue (Aug. 6)