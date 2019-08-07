Iron ore prices unravel as trade war exacerbates weakening fundamentals

Iron ore extends its brutal selloff as the U.S.-China trade war hurts investor appetite for raw materials, at the same time as concerns mount that Chinese demand will weaken as supplies rebound.

The rapid retreat has driven futures and spot prices into bear-market territory; on the Singapore Exchange, ore for September sank as much as 7% to $86.68/ton, and most-active prices are set for a sixth straight daily decline, while futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange fell as much as 5%.

"Supply-and-demand drivers have been tilting to a bearish stance for weeks now... the fall was in the making and we only needed a trigger," Marex Spectron analyst Hui Heng Tan says, referring to the U.S-China trade conflict.

The recent weakening of the yuan, which hurts the purchasing power of mills already facing weak margins, has sparked the decline, he adds.

On watch: RIO, BHP, VALE, OTCQX:FSUMF, OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY, OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY