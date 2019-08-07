Marcus & Millichap COO LaBar to retire, again

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Chief Operating Officer Mitch LaBar plans to retire at the end of the year.

LaBar rejoinec the company in 2016 as COO after initially retiring in 2008.

J.D. Parker and Richard Matricaria, who were promoted to executive vice presidents of Marcus & Millichap Real Estate Services in March 2019, will assume LaBar's current responsibilities upon retirement.

"We believe having two Executive Vice Presidents overseeing brokerage operations with complementary geographic focuses and skill sets will increase our leadership bandwidth as we enter the next phase of growth and evolution,” said CEO and Presdient Hessam Nadji.