Operating earnings up 71% for Kelly Services in Q2

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) reports revenue fell 0.2% on a constant currency basis in Q2.

Total Americas revenue from services down 0.1% to $1.08B (flat on a constant currency basis).

Total EMEA revenue from services decreased 6.3% to $278.9M (-1.6% on a constant currency basis).

Total APAC revenue from services up 18.1% to $6.6M (+26.3% on a constant currency basis).

Segment break-up: Americas staffing: $597.6M (-1%); Global talent solutions: $505.9M (+1%); International staffing: $268.1M (-6.5%).

Gross margin rate improved 50 bps to 17.8%.

“We’re pleased with the growth in gross profit, earnings and the improved free cash flow we delivered during the second quarter,” said Kelly President and CEO George Corona. “We continued to effectively manage costs and successfully integrated our two recent acquisitions that are outperforming expectations and making a strong impact on our business,” he said. “Our focus for the remainder of the year is on advancing our specialty talent solutions strategy to further accelerate the growth of our business.”

