Oaktree Specialty Lending trims expenses as Q3 investment income falls

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) fiscal Q3 net investment income of 12 cents per share matches the average analyst estimate and fell from 13 cents in fiscal Q2, reflecting lower investment income, partly offset by lower operating expenses.

Q3 total investment income of $36.7M, trailing the consensus estimate of $37.7M, fell from $38.2M in Q2.

Q3 net expenses of $20.1M fell from $20.5M in Q2.

Net asset value per share of $6.60 rose from $6.55 at the end of Q2, primarily driven by income earned in excess of dividends paid and net appreciation on investments.

Originated $66.8M of new investment commitments and received $138.3M of proceeds from prepayments, exits, other paydowns, and sales.

