CVS Health up 6% ppremarket on Q2 beat

CVS Health (CVS) Q2 results: Revenues: $63,431M (+35.2%); Products: $45,531M (-0.3%); Premiums: $15,791M; Services: $1,816M; Net investment income: $293M (+36.9%).

Pharmacy Services $34,842M (+4.8%); Retail/LTC: $21,447M (+3.7%); Health Care Benefits: $17,403M; Other: $161M (-23.3%).

Net Income: $1,931M (+175.4%); EPS: $1.49 (+159.1%); Non-GAAP Net Income: $2,462M (+43.1%); Non-GAAP EPS: $1.89 (+11.8%); CF Ops: $7,286M (+37.8%).

2019 Guidance: GAAP EPS: $4.93 - 5.04 from $4.90 - 5.05; Non-GAAP EPS: $6.89 - 7.00 from $6.75 - 6.90; CF Ops: $10.1B - 10.6B from $9.8B - 10.3B.

Q3 Guidance: GAAP EPS: $1.16 - 1.20; Non-GAAP EPS: $1.75 - 1.79.

Shares are up 6% premarket.

