Capri +3% after reaffirming profit guidance despite tariff hit

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) reports double-digit comparable sales growth for the Versace business in Q2, while comp sales for Jimmy Choo were flat and decreased at a low single-digit rate for Michael Kors. Total revenue was up 13.8% on a constant currency basis.

Slowing demand for the Michael Kors brand at department stores and at the brand's own retail outlets dragged on overall results during the quarter.

Gross margin fell back 20 bps to 62.4% of sales vs. 62.0% consensus. Operating margin was 14.1% of sales vs. 13.1% consensus.

The company backs its full-year earnings forecast of $4.95 per share, which now includes the impact of the recently announced U.S. tariffs on products produced in China. The outlook for full-year revenue is lowered to $5.8B vs. $6.0B consensus.

Shares of Capri are up 2.88% premarket to $32.50.

