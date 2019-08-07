Vision Fund drives SoftBank's Q1 strength

SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) reports Q1 results with 3% Y/Y revenue growth.

Q1 operating income was 688.82B yen versus the estimated 345.29B yen. Net income was 1.12T yen compared to 869.62B yen. Net sales were 2.34T yen versus 2.34T yen.

Profits: Vision Fund 1 rises 66% Y/Y to 397.6M yen thanks to valuation increases at Oyo, Slack, and DoorDash. Arm's profit dropped 156.8B yen Y/Y after selling the controlling stake of its Chinese business to a local consortium.

Vision Fund: The company expects the recently announced SoftBank Vision Fund 2 to contribute $108B in revenue. SoftBank plans to list five or six companies from Vision Fund 1 by March 2020.

Earnings materials.