Physicians Realty Q2 complicated by write-offs

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Q2 normalized FFO per share before rental revenue and straight-line receivables write-offs was 26 cents, matching the average analyst estimate, vs. 28 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Including write-offs during the quarter due to recent developments at the company’s three LifeCare master-leased LTACH facilities and the Foundation El Paso Surgical Hospital, normalized FFO per share was 21 cents.

Q2 revenue of $94.9M missed the consensus estimate of $105.9M and fell 11% Y/Y.

DOC fell 0.9% in premarket trading.

As of June 30, 2019, portfolio was 96% leased.

Q2 MOB same-store cash net operating income growth of 3.5% Y/Y.

The LifeCare reorganization process is coming to conclusion, with a new owner for Physician Reatly's tenant, which has agreed to assume the master lease ‘as is.’

Physicians Realty is also negotiating the terms of a potential sale of the Foundation Surgical Hospital as well

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

