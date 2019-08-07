Lexington Realty boosts 2019 guidance range
Aug. 07, 2019
- Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) boosts its guidance for 2019 adjusted company FFO per share to 76 cents-80 cents from its prior range of 75 cents-79 cents.
- Compares with average analyst estimate of 78 cents.
- Cites H1 2019 performance and cost savings from its recently extended term loan.
- Q2 adjusted FFO per share of 20 cents, in-line with consensus, fell from 25 cents in the year-ago quarter.
- Q2 revenue of $80.1M beats the average analyst estimate of $79.6M and fell from $105.7M in Q2 2018 due to property sales and lease expirations, partly offset by revenue generated from property acquisitions and new leases.
- Disposed of five properties for gross sales price of $41.0M during the quarter and acquired six industrial properties for an aggregate cost of $202.0M.
- Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.
