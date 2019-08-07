Equinox Gold prepares for a dual listing on a US stock exchange, initial construction work starts at California mine

Equinox Gold (OTCPK:EQXGF) approved common shares consolidation on 5-to-1 basis, to be effective on or around August 20, 2019

The Company currently has 566.2M shares outstanding and, the Consolidation would reduce the number of shares to ~113.2M

Completion of the Consolidation will allow Equinox Gold to pursue a dual listing on a US stock exchange.

The company gears up to start production from its second California-based mine, which recently started Phase 1 construction and expects to enter into production in 2020.

California mine is an openpit heap leach gold mine to be developed in two phases, the first of which will produce 45,000 oz/year over three years, followed by 203,000 oz/year for another 13 years.