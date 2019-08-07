QEP Resources to remain independent, announces deal with Elliott

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) -4.4% pre-market after entering a cooperation agreement with Elliott Management that will keep the company independent.

QEP says it will work together with Elliott, which owns a 4.9% stake in QEP and offered in January to buy the company for $8.75/share, to agree upon two new independent QEP board members.

QEP also will create a new five-person operations committee, to be chaired CEO Tim Cutt and include the two new independent directors, to focus on operational improvement.

QEP also reports Q2 earnings and a 44% Y/Y decline in revenues.