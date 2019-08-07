Futures reverse course, turn lower

Early strength in U.S. stock futures has turned to weakness, with the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY), Nasdaq 100 (NASDAQ:QQQ) and DJIA (NYSEARCA:DIA) all down about 0.5% just more than 60 minutes before the opening bell.
That's been matched by a big dip in Europe, where the Stoxx 600 is now up just 0.6% vs. about a 1.5% gain not long ago.
Money is quickly flowing into fixed-income, with the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield off another six basis points to 1.64%. TLT +1.3% premarket, TBT -2.7% Similar declines are being seen in European government paper. The 10-year German Bund yield is now -0.59%.
