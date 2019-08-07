Delta and SkyWest strengthen partnership

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) announces an agreement with Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) to operate six used E175 aircraft under a multi-year contract scheduled to begin in early 2020.

The aircraft are financed by Delta and to be sourced from a regional operator transitioning out of Delta Connection.

SkyWest has also agreed to purchase and operate seven new E175 aircraft for Delta instead of SkyWest operating seven new CRJ900 aircraft that were to be financed by Delta and scheduled for delivery in 2020.

The seven E175 aircraft have delivery dates scheduled from late 2019 to mid-2020.

SkyWest anticipates becoming one of just three carriers under the Delta Connection portfolio and Delta's primary regional operator in several western U.S cities by mid-2020, including Los Angeles, Salt Lake City and Seattle.

"We believe the placement of these aircraft in Western hubs will help us continue to enhance our overall efficiency and product," states SkyWest CEO Chip Childs.

Source: Press Release