Pure Gold secures $90M construction finance for Canada mine

Pure Gold (OTCPK:LRTNF) closed $90M project financing package with Sprott Resource comprising of $65M and a $25M callable gold stream

The financing will fully fund the costs to develop an underground mine at Pure Gold’s Madsen Gold Project, and the company has kickstarted development of the mine and has set a target to commence producing by late 2020

Additionally, Sprott purchased $5M of units in Pure Gold’s recently completed non-brokered private placement

Pure Gold would issue to Sprott 3.84M shares, equivalent to ~4.4% stake in Pure Gold

The Madsen mine will be an 800 t/d underground operation with a 12-year mine life; feasibility study estimated capital cost of $95M