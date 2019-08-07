Baird sees 37% upside in Regeneron in premarket analyst action

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) initiated with Outperform rating and $118 (24% upside) price target at RBC.

MediPharm Labs (LABS CN) initiated with Buy rating and C$9 (53% upside) price target at ROTH Capital.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) upgraded to Outperform with a $410 (37% upside) price target at Baird.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) downgraded to Neutral at Guggenheim.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) downgraded to Market Perform at William Blair. Shares down 8% premarket after its Q2 revenue miss and guidance cut.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) downgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James and Neutral at Guggenheim after it released Q2 results yesterday after the close.