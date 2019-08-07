Spirit Realty revises 2019 guidance for impact of SMTA deal

Spirit Realty (NYSE:SRC) Q2 adjusted FFO per share of 86 cents, beating the average analyst estimate of 81 cents, fell from $1.02 in the year-ago quarter.

During Q2 invested $292.9M, including $286.9M for the acquisition of 104 properties, with an initial weighted average cash yield of 6.85%% and an economic yield of 7.85%.

Disposed of 18 properties for $130.6M in gross proceeds, with an overall weighted capitalization rate of 7.20% on eight income-producing properties.

Sees 2019 adjusted FFO per share of $3.39-$3.43, assuming a full year of related party fee income and preferred dividend income from SMTA, rents from Pilot Travel Centers and income from Master 2014 notes; compares with prior range of $3.35-$3.39.

Adjusting for the impact of SMTA's proposed sale of Master Trust 2014 assets, AFFO per share range is revised to $3.27-$3.31.

Sees capital deployment of $700M-$900M; had seen $450M-$600M.

Sees 2019 dispositions of $225M-$275M, excluding expected proceeds from the disposition of Pilot Travel Centers related to the proposed Master Trust 2014 transaction; had seen $2255M-$325M.

Conference call at 9:30 AM ET.

