Smart Sand rises on sharp Q2 earnings beat

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) jumps 16.3% in pre-market as the company's Q2 earnings came in above expectations.

Revenues increased 25% Y/Y to $67.9M, primarily attributable to higher shortfall revenue of $16.3M and increased in-basin sales.

Tons sold were down 12% to ~741,000.Reported 42% higher net income of $14.3M driven by higher shortfall revenues and strong in-basin sales along with lower operating costs.

Adjusted EBITDA was up 36% to $26.2; operating margin improved ~450bps to 28.3%.

Gross margin expanded marginally by ~30bps to 36.6%.

Contribution margin was $31M equivalent to $41.8/ton sold compared to $23.6M (or $28.19/ton sold) last year.

Forecasts 2019 capital expenditures to be ~$25M - $35M

