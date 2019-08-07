Crude oil slumps to seven-month low

Oil prices slide alongside equities, extending recent heavy losses as deepening U.S.-China trade tensions weigh on the outlook for the global economy and energy demand; WTI -1.5% to $52.81/bbl, Brent -1.2% to $58.24/bbl.

Brent in particular has taken a beating, plunging more than 10% over the past week after Pres. Trump said he would add 10% tariffs on another $300B in Chinese imports starting Sept. 1.

"The most significant outcome of the ramp-up in tariff measures will be through increased economic and trade uncertainties, negatively impacting physical oil and gas demand and market sentiment," Fitch Solutions writes.

At the same time, Middle East tensions remain high after Iran seized a number of tankers in recent weeks in the Strait of Hormuz.

"There are concerns that an event could occur at any moment... the risk might be shifting to the upside in the near-term for oil contracts," says Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets.

