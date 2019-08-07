Amos-17 satellite enroute to target orbit

Space Communication's Amos-17 has been launched into space and is enroute to its orbital position after separating from a SpaceX (SPACE) Falcon 9 rocket.

The company is counting on the satellite, which was manufactured by Boeing (NYSE:BA) and will provide communication services to Africa, to help it rebound from some major setbacks, including the loss of a satellite in 2016 when a SpaceX rocket exploded.

The satellite had a total budget including manufacturing, insurance and launch of about $25M, and will join three others Spacecom operates.