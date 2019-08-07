Analysts boost Hubspot after strong quarter

Morgan Stanley maintains an Equal Weight rating on Hubspot (NYSE:HUBS) and raises the target from $175 to $186 after yesterday's beat-and-raise earnings.

The firm cites the "very clean growth metrics" and says it was "another quarter of strong execution."

Canaccord Genuity stays at Buy and lifts the PT from $205 to $210.

The firm says the "potential for 30% growth is real, and assuming these guys don't botch it, is quite likely."

Analyst Richard Davis says that if HUBS delivers that growth with consistent operating margin improvements, "this stock will double in 4-5 years in almost any stock market scenario."