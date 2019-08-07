Inogen down 21% premarket on Q2 miss and guidance cut

Inogen (INGN) Q2 results: Revenues: $101.1M (+4.0%); Sales: $95.9M (+4.2%); direct-to-consumer domestic sales: $5.2M (-1.9%).

Units sold: 56,500 (+3.3%).

Net Income: $10.2M (-30.1%); EPS: $0.45 (-30.8%); Non-GAAP EBITDA: $16.8M (-11.6%).

2019 guidance: Revenue: $370M - 375M from $405M - 415M; net income: $23M - 25M from $36M - 38M; operating income: $26M - 28M from $42M - 44M; non-GAAP EBITDA: $49M - 51M from $66M - 68M.

Inogen has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire New Aera.

Shares are down 21% premarket.

