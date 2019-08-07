MFA Financial book value per share stable in Q2

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Q2 core EPS of 20 cents, exceeding the average analyst estimate of 18 cents, rose from 17 cents in Q1.

Q2 net interest income of $59.9M missed the consensus estimate of $67.9M and rose from $49.9M in the year-ago quarter.

Book value per common share of $7.11, unchanged from prior quarter.

MFA acquired, or committed to acquire, ~$1.4B of residential mortgage assets in Q2, including $1.0B of residential whole loans, increasing its total investment portfolio by $391M.

Q2 net interest income on its residential whole loan portfolio increased by 8.9% from Q1 to $19.2M, driven primarily by acquisitions of Non-QM, fix and flip and single family rental loans.

"Through our asset selection and hedging strategy, our estimated net effective duration, a gauge of our portfolio's sensitivity to interest rates, remained relatively low and measured 1.11 at quarter-end," said President and CEO Craig Knutson.

