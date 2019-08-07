CorEnergy to offer $100M convertible senior notes, shares down 5% premarket

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) intends to offer $100M of Convertible unsecured Senior Notes due August 15, 2025.

Initial purchasers over-allotment is an additional $20M of the Notes.

Interest on notes will be payable semiannually in cash on February 15 and August 15 of each year, beginning on February 15, 2020.

The company expects to use up to $70M of the net proceeds from the offering to repurchase a portion of its outstanding 7.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2020 and the remainder of the net proceeds for general corporate purposes.