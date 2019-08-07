AMAG Pharma down 16% premarket on Q2 revenue miss, guidance cut

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) slumps 16% premarket on modestly higher volume following its Q2 report that included less-than-expected revenue and softer guidance. Highlights:

Revenues: $78.1M (-47%); Makena sales: $30.9M (-71%); Feraheme/MuGard sales: $42.2M (+12%).

Net loss: ($120.8M); loss/share: ($3.57).

Non-GAAP EBITDA: ($24.4M) (-141%).

Citing sustained Makena supply disruptions and increased competition, the company is exiting the intramuscular dosing market and has terminated its agreement with generic partner Prasco, LLC.

Commercial launch of female hypoactive sexual desire disorder med Vyleesi set for September.

2019 guidance: Revenue: $325M - 355M from $365M - 414M; non-GAAP EBITDA: ($85M - 75M) from ($65M - 35M).

Previously: AMAG Pharmaceuticals EPS of -$3.57 (Aug. 7)