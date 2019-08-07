Hi-Crush +%4 on Q2 earnings beat

Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) jumps 4.1% as Q2 results came in above expectations; the company says that results surpassed expectations on revenue and adjusted EBITDA, and reflected volumes on the high end of guidance, primarily driven by services provided in last mile business and Northern White sales.

Revenues increased 11% sequentially to $178M, and logistic services revenues increased 34% to $51.1M primarily due to higher sand volumes and increased delivered truckloads.

Revenues from sales of frac sand reached $125.9M, +9%; volumes sold were 2.7M tons, +10% as result of 21% increase in Northern White volumes and average sales price was $47 per ton.

Contribution margin increased 13% to $13.80 per ton primarily resulted from higher sales volumes and the resulting reduction of production costs

