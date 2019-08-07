Potbelly -23% after traffic slumps

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) craters in early trading after missing Q2 estimates by a wide margin.

Comparable store sales decreased 4.0% at company-operated stores during the quarter amid weak traffic trends.

Adjusted EBITDA fell 41% Y/Y to $6.8M vs. $7.3M consensus.

Looking ahead, Potbelly sees a flat to low-single digit decrease in company-operated comparable store sales for the full year and adjusted EBITDA between $25M to $30M vs. $23M consensus.

PBPB -23.81% premarket to $3.20.

Previously: Potbelly EPS misses by $0.08, misses on revenue (Aug. 6)