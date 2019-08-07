Ionis Pharma up 3% premarket on Q2 beat

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) Q2 results: Revenues: $164M (+39.0%); SPINRAZA royalties: $71M (+24.6%); TEGSEDI product sales: $10M; R&D revenue under collaborative agreements: $76M (+24.6%).

Net Loss: ($1M) (+97.5%); Loss Per Share: ($0.01) (+96.6%).

Key Upcoming Events: Ionis and Akcea plan to initiate the Phase 3 program for AKCEA-TTR-LRx before the end of 2019.

Novartis plans to initiate the Phase 3 HORIZON cardiovascular outcomes study of AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx (TQJ230) before the end of 2019.

The Company plans to initiate a Phase 2 study of IONIS-FB-LRx in a second indication under Ionis' collaboration with Roche to develop medicines for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases.

Ionis and its partners plan to report data from the HBV and FXI clinical programs at future medical conferences.

Roche plans to present data from the open label extension portion of the Phase 1/2 study of IONIS-HTTRx (RG6042) in patients with Huntington's disease.

Ionis and Akcea plan to report top line results from Phase 2 studies of AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx in 1H 2020.

Shares are up 3% premarket.

Previously: Ionis Pharmaceuticals EPS beats by $0.26, beats on revenue (Aug. 7)