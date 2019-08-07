More on K12 Q4 results

K12 (NYSE:LRN) reports Q4 revenue growth of 7.3% Y/Y to $256.3M.

Adj. operating income declined 380 bps to 2.8% & adj. EBITDA declined 413 bps to 9.91%.

Enrollment: Managed Public School Programs 110.5M (+5.2% Y/Y) & Non-managed Public School Programs of 23.3M (+0.9% Y/Y).

Revenue/Enrollment Data: Managed Public School Programs $2,030 (+2.3% Y/Y) & Non-managed Public School Programs of $568 (+6% Y/Y).

The Company had cash & equivalents, and restricted cash of $284.6M.

Capex for year ended were $48.4M was comprised of $5.5M for property and equipment, $26.3M for capitalized software development, and $16.6M for capitalized curriculum development.

