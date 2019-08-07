Organovo to explore strategic alternatives; shares ahead 14% premarket

  • Nano cap Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO), once valued at ~$1B during the market's infatuation with regenerative medicine a few years ago, has engaged Roth Capital to advise it on strategic alternatives, adding that it will restructure in order to extend its cash runway.
  • The company says that it has failed to generate sufficient scientific data to support the prolonged functionality and therapeutic benefit of its lead liver tissue candidate and does not believe that the additional investment required for development makes sense for shareholders. In short, it has suspended development of the product.
  • Its fiscal Q1 conference call scheduled for August 8 has been canceled.
  • Shares are up 14% premarket on light volume.
