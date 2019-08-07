Bitcoin back over $12K as markets again turn jittery

Early strength in stocks has turned to major weakness, with the major U.S. futures indices now all down by 1%. Money is gushing into government paper, with the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield threatening to drop below 1.6%, and the German 10-year Bund now yielding -0.59%. Oh, and Spanish 10-year yields are within a handful of basis points of going negative.
President Trump has taken to Twitter to again blast the Federal Reserve for being too tight, and gold has blasted through $1,500 per ounce.
Given the above, why not buy some crypto? Bitcoin (BTC-USD) continues its run, up another 5.7% to $12,116. Other players like Ether (ETH-USD), Litecoin (LTC-USD), Ripple (XRP-USD), and Bitcoin Cash (BCH-USD) are seeing far more modest advances.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox