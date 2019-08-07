Bitcoin back over $12K as markets again turn jittery

Early strength in stocks has turned to major weakness, with the major U.S. futures indices now all down by 1% . Money is gushing into government paper, with the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield threatening to drop below 1.6%, and the German 10-year Bund now yielding -0.59%. Oh, and Spanish 10-year yields are within a handful of basis points of going negative.

President Trump has taken to Twitter to again blast the Federal Reserve for being too tight, and gold has blasted through $1,500 per ounce.