Three central banks cut rates, Trump tweets

Three Asia Pacific central banks cut interest rates today with New Zealand and India cutting by more than expected and Thailand surprising with a 25-basis point cut.

“The dovish bias could remain somewhat entrenched, until there are signs of green shoots in Europe/China, and some meaningful reduction in trade anxiety," Chang Wei Liang, a macro strategist of DBS Group Holdings in Singapore told Bloomberg News.

Meanwhile in the U.S., President Trump, unfazed by the letter from four former Fed chiefs stressing the importance of an independent central bank, says the Fed "must cut rates bigger and faster, and stop their ridiculous quantitative tightening NOW."

He contends that the U.S.'s central bank governors don't understand that "we are competing against other countries, all of whom want to do well at our expense."