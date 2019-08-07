Wynn Resorts -2% after new Macau competition impacts results

Nomura Instinet thinks the disappointing results from Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) were impacted in part by competition at newer properties such as Melco's Morpheus and MGM Cotai. The new market share pressure in Macau coincides with the difficult trends in global premium casino play already being seen.

Analyst Harry Curtis and team clip 2019-2020 EBITDA forecasts on Wynn and take the price target on the casino operator down to $126.