Snap prices upsized $1.1B offering of convertible notes

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) has priced an upsized offering of convertible senior debt.

The company priced $1.1B in 0.75% convertible senior notes due 2026, via private placement, up from a planned $1B offering.

Initial purchasers also got an option to buy up to an additional $165M in principal amount in the notes.

On conversion, Snap will have the option to settle in cash, shares of class A common stock or some combination. The notes can't be redeemed before Aug. 6, 2023.

Initial conversion rate is 43.8481 shares of class A common stock per $1,000 principal -- equivalent to an initial conversion price of $22.81.