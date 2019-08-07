Execs on the move at Eli Lilly

Eli Lilly (LLY -1.8% ) announces the following changes to its executive team:

SVP of Corporate Business Development Darren Carroll will retire at month-end after 22 years with the company.

SVP and Treasurer Phil Johnson will assume additional duties overseeing mergers and acquisitions.

Heather Wasserman, Ph.D. promoted to VP of Corporate Business Development, responsible for business development activities, emerging technologies and innovation and venture capital.

SVP of Oncology Research and early-stage development Levi Garraway, Ph.D. has resigned to pursue other opportunities.

Josh Bilenker, M.D., CEO of unit Loxo Oncology, will lead on oncology research and early-phase development on an interim basis.

Frank Cunningham promoted to SVP of Managed Care Services.