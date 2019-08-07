Global Net Lease Q2 cash NOI rises 9.9% Y/Y
- Global Net Lease (GNL +1.1%) Q2 core FFO per share of 45 cents, trails consensus of 46 cents, declines from 61 cents in the year-ago quarter.
- Q2 adjusted FFO per share of 47 cents compares with 53 cents in the year-ago quarter.
- Q2 revenue from tenants of $76.1M, missing the average analyst estimate of $76.6M, rose from $71.0M a year ago.
- Q2 adjusted EBITDA rises to $58.6M, up 10% Y/Y from $53.1M.
- Q2 cash net operating income of $67.5M rises 9.9% Y/Y.
- Acquired nine industrial, distribution, and office properties for $187.3M at a 7.67% weighted average capitalization rate.
- Sold 64 properties including 62 Family Dollar stores for a total of $83.3M, resulting in a gain of $6.9M and reducing retail exposure to 6% of portfolio based on annualized straight-line rent.
- Portfolio 99.6% leased with an 8.0 year weighted average remaining lease term.
- Conference call at 11:00 AM ET.
