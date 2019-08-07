Global Net Lease Q2 cash NOI rises 9.9% Y/Y

Aug. 07, 2019 9:45 AM ETGlobal Net Lease, Inc. (GNL)GNLBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor6 Comments
  • Global Net Lease (GNL +1.1%) Q2 core FFO per share of 45 cents, trails consensus of 46 cents, declines from 61 cents in the year-ago quarter.
  • Q2 adjusted FFO per share of 47 cents compares with 53 cents in the year-ago quarter.
  • Q2 revenue from tenants of $76.1M, missing the average analyst estimate of $76.6M, rose from $71.0M a year ago.
  • Q2 adjusted EBITDA rises to $58.6M, up 10% Y/Y from $53.1M.
  • Q2 cash net operating income of $67.5M rises 9.9% Y/Y.
  • Acquired nine industrial, distribution, and office properties for $187.3M at a 7.67% weighted average capitalization rate.
  • Sold 64 properties including 62 Family Dollar stores for a total of $83.3M, resulting in a gain of $6.9M and reducing retail exposure to 6% of portfolio based on annualized straight-line rent.
  • Portfolio 99.6% leased with an 8.0 year weighted average remaining lease term.
  • Conference call at 11:00 AM ET.
  • Previously: Global Net Lease FFO misses by $0.01, misses on revenue (Aug. 7)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.