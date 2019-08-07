EnLink Midstream down on Q2 earnings miss and 2019 guidance cut

EnLink Midstream slumps (ENLC -9.6% ) as the company revised 2019 guidance due to moderating producer activity in Oklahoma and a shift in timing of producer activity in the Permian Basin

Lowered 2019 net loss guidance to a range of $24M - $31M from prior guidance of $18M - $28M; expects adjusted EBITDA in a range of $1.07B - $1.1B.

Revised capital expenditures to $630M - $710M, from original range of $565M - $725M

The company says that Q2 results were impacted by the write off of EnLink's secured term loan receivable due to the bankruptcy filing of a customer, White Star Petroleum and recognized after tax loss of $40.5M.

Reported a net loss of $16.1M, compared to net income of $28M; reported net cash provided by operating activities of $257.5M

Operating income decreased from $148.8M to $53.1M

Distributable cash flow was $167.6M and distribution coverage of 1.20x

