Microsoft contractors listen to Skype, Cortana

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) contractors are listening to some Skype conversations from the app's translation service, according to Vice's Motherboard citing internal documents.

Contractors also listen to Cortana voice commands.

Skype's website says audio phone calls a user wants to translate can be be analyzed to improve the service, but doesn't specify that humans will be listening.

Microsoft tells Vice it gets customer permission before collecting and using voice data. The company says it uses "several procedures designed to prioritize users’ privacy before sharing this data with our vendors, including de-identifying data, requiring non- disclosure agreements with vendors and their employees, and requiring that vendors meet the high privacy standards set out in European law."

Related: Apple's Siri and Amazon's Alexa have faced similar reports of contractors listening to voice data. The latter recently added the option to block contractors from hearing requests.