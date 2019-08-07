Sinclair Broadcast -4% as Q2 profits disappoint

Aug. 07, 2019 10:03 AM ETSinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (SBGI)SBGIBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
  • Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) is 4% lower after Q2 profits missed Street expectations, despite a melt-up in revenues backed by distribution strength.
  • Revenues grew 5.6% to $770.7M, with distribution revenues growing 15%. Revenue from digital businesses grew 30% Y/Y.
  • Operating income dropped to $106M from $132M; the current-quarter figure including $28M of nonrecurring costs for legal, regulatory and transactions vs. a comparable $6M a year ago.
  • Net income climbed, though, to $42M from $28M.
  • The company's making progress toward wrapping financing for its $9.6B acquisition of the former Fox regional sports networks.
  • For Q3, it's guiding to media revenues of $695M-$703M (with nonmedia revenues of $49M) and total capital expenditures of $52M (including repack capex of $22M).
  • Press release
