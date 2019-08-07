Landmark Infrastructure see projects helping H2 revenue
Aug. 07, 2019 Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRK)
- Landmark Infrastructure Partners (LMRK +1.4%) Q2 revenue of $15.02M squeaks past the average analyst estimate of $14.96M and rose 4% from Q1.
- Q2 net income of $9.27M, or 23 cents per share, includes a gain on sale of assets of $11.7M; compares with Q1 net income of $3.76M, or 15 cents per share, which included a gain on assets of $5.9M.
- “The Partnership’s strong second quarter results were driven by the continued performance of our stable portfolio. We are also making further progress with our development strategy and anticipate those projects generating revenue in the second half of the year,” said Tim Brazy, CEO of the Partnership’s general partner.
- Conference call at 12:00 PM ET.
