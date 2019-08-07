SolarEdge's sunny Q2 drives solar sector higher

  • SolarEdge Technolgies (SEDG +19.3%) is a sanctuary in a stock market sea of red after reporting a strong Q2 beat with big upside revenue guidance for Q3.
  • SEDG said its solar business was very strong in Q2, driven by a significant sales pickup in Europe with Brazil also an area of strength and steady growth in Asia Pacific; U.S. sales are on the rise despite the effects of tariffs, and SEDG says it has significant backlog for Q3 and Q4.
  • SEDG's production capacity jumped 25% in Q2 and the company's Vietnam facility is ramping up with its first mass production shipment expected in Q3.
  • Finally, SEDG has been seeking to diversify beyond solar with non-solar products such as lithium-ion batteries and energy storage; non-solar sales totaled $18.3M in Q2.
  • SEDG's strong results are lifting several other solar tickers: TAN +1.5%, VSLR +6.1%, RUN +2.8%, JKS +2.8%, ENPH +0.5%, CSIQ +0.3%.
  • Also: FSLR -1%, SPWR flat.
