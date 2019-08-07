CBS/Viacom deal near, but won't make tomorrow's earnings - CNBC

Amid competing chatter this morning over whether CBS (CBS -1.8% ) and Viacom (VIA -0.7% , VIAB -1.5% ) would get an announcement of a re-merger done by tomorrow's earnings reports, CNBC's Alex Sherman says the two likely won't be ready yet.

They're still working out the share exchange ratio, according to the report, and won't be answering questions about the deal in earnings calls.

The other reported key hurdle to the deal, sorting out combined company leadership, looks to have been settled.

That comes just minutes after CNBC's David Faber reported that the merger announcement was set to come within the next few days.