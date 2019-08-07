American Public Education slides 17.1% on weak guidance

American Public Education (APEI -17.1% ) reports Q2 revenue decrease of 3.1% Y/Y to $70.6M.

Net course registrations at APUS declined by 1% Y/Y to 75,900.

Net course registrations by new students decreased by ~2% Y/Y to 9,300.

APUS student enrollment decreased by 1% Y/Y to ~80,300 students.

New student enrollment at HCN decreased by ~35% Y/Y to 315.

Total student enrollment at HCN declined 24% Y/Y to 1,540.

Cash and equivalents were ~$220.8M & Capex were ~$3M.

3Q19 Outlook: Decline in revenues of 11%-7% Y/Y; EPS (loss) of $0.02-0.03; At APUS, net course registrations by new students expected to decrease 17%-12% Y/Y and total net course registrations decrease ~10%-5% Y/Y; At HCN, both total and new student enrollment decreased ~29% Y/Y.

