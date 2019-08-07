Alexandria Real Estate signs up tenant for 1165 Eastlake in Seattle
Aug. 07, 2019 10:26 AM ETAlexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE)AREBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE -0.4%) signs Adaptive Biotechnologies up for a 12-year full-building lease at 1165 Eastlake Avenue East, a 100K-RSF HQ office/laboratory development in Seattle.
- Adaptive is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that reads and translates the genetic code of the adaptive immune system with the goal of developing personalized diagnostics and therapeutics to improve patient lives.
- Alexandria says it's seeing strong demand for 1150 Eastlake Avenue East, a 260K-RSF office/lab development that's also part of the Eastlake Life Science Campus.
- Pre-construction of 1150 Eastlake is expected to begin in 2020, and the building is expected to be significantly pre-leased well in advance of its projected initial occupancy in 2022.